Hit and run sends pedestrian to hospital in Columbia Falls

Posted at 4:07 PM, Nov 21, 2020
Columbia Falls Police Department were called to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run Friday night.

According to their Facebook post, the officers arrived to the scene on Sixth Avenue West in front of Town Pump at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian survived the crash but is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle is said to be a maroon Dodge Ram and may have front bumper damage.

Columbia Falls PD ask the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle and to call their dispatch at 406-892-3234 if you have any information.

