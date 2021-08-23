Hungry Horse man arrested following gun incident

KALISPELL — A Hungry Horse man is behind bars in the Kalispell jail following a weekend incident involving a gun.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies responded to the Dam Town Tavern in Hungry Horse at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance where a gun may have been fired.

When the deputies arrived on the scene a man identified as Daniel Christopher Walker, 33, of Hungry Horse, was seen to have a handgun, according to a news release.

After talking with those involved in the incident, Sheriff Heino says that Walker was arrested for Assault with a Weapon, Criminal Endangerment, and Driving while under the Influence of Alcohol.

