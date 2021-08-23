Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Hungry Horse man arrested following gun incident

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Hungry Horse Gun Incident
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 16:18:42-04

KALISPELL — A Hungry Horse man is behind bars in the Kalispell jail following a weekend incident involving a gun.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies responded to the Dam Town Tavern in Hungry Horse at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance where a gun may have been fired.

Hungry Horse Gun Incident

When the deputies arrived on the scene a man identified as Daniel Christopher Walker, 33, of Hungry Horse, was seen to have a handgun, according to a news release.

After talking with those involved in the incident, Sheriff Heino says that Walker was arrested for Assault with a Weapon, Criminal Endangerment, and Driving while under the Influence of Alcohol.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere