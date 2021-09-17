Hungry Horse woman admits to drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Hungry Horse woman accused of distributing pounds of methamphetamine in the Flathead Valley for about a year admitted a trafficking crime Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Kalynn Marie Moskaloff, 25, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. Moskaloff faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Sentencing was set for Jan. 21, 2022. Moskaloff was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement investigators learned that Moskaloff was involved in distributing meth in Flathead County.

Several witnesses told law enforcement that they worked with Moskaloff to distribute about two pounds of meth per month for approximately one year between May 2019 and May 2020.

Moskaloff bought two to three pounds of meth at a time from one of the witnesses, who estimated their meth distribution totaled about 24 pounds of the drug.

Twenty-four pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 86,976 doses. During two separate traffic stops of Moskaloff in January and February 2020, law enforcement found meth and firearms in the vehicles.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

