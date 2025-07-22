Idaho man arrested in Montana on felony warrants linked to homicide

BIG TIMBER — An Idaho man with two felony warrants was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on Tuesday.

According to a post from the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office, Jarrod Thomas Sisneros, 30, is the subject of an attempt to locate from Idaho Falls related to a homicide on June 23, 2025.

The Sheriff's Office was notified on Tuesday morning that Sisneros was possibly in Sweet Grass County.

His vehicle was located near Big Timber Canyon Road by a resident, who then notified the Sheriff's Office.

While under surveillance, Sisneros fled as Sweet Grass County deputies pursued him until his SUV broke down.

Sisneros reportedly then fled on foot before being tased and taken into custody.

According to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office, Sisneros is currently being held on a no-bond warrant at the Gallatin County Detention Center, awaiting his initial appearance and extradition back to Idaho.