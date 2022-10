HAMILTON – Law enforcement officials are looking for the public’s help after tails and manes were recently cut off of several horses.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened in the area of Rathbun Lane and Eastside Highway in Stevensville.

According to a news release, the incidents have taken place over the past few years, most recently during the weekend of Oct. 22.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-363-3033.