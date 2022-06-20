Watch
Info sought on suspect in Hamilton assault

Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 20, 2022
HAMILTON - Law enforcement is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent road rage incident in Hamilton.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a man who was involved in an assault/road rage incident that happened on Cooper Lane in Hamilton early on Wednesday afternoon, June 15.

The man is wanted for questioning regarding the incident, a news release states. The suspect appeared to be 30-to-40 years of age with a long, red beard. He was seen leaving the incident in a white or off-white, early-2000s Cadillac SUV.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033 or by using the Submit A Tip function on the RCSO app for smart devices.

