LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects.

According to a social media post, two suspects broke into Meadowlark Log Homes in Libby in the early morning hours of February 6, 2024 and stole several chainsaws and other power tools.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the above photos or has any additional information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112 ext. 1235.