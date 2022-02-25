Watch
Inmates charged after damaging Polson jail cell

MTN News
Posted at 1:50 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 17:09:25-05

POLSON — A trio of inmates damaged a jail cell at the Lake County Detention Center earlier this week.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that on Wednesday, three inmates “intentionally damaged a bunk in one of the cell blocks.”

Marcus Azure

One of the inmates sustained a minor cut to his head during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Joseph Couture

The inmates responsible for the damage have been identified as Marcus Azure, 37, Joseph Couture, 30, and Donald Mcleod, 32. All of the men are from Ronan.

Donald Mcleod

Sheriff Bell says all three have been cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief by Flathead Tribal Police.

