Investigation continues into East Missoula shooting

MISSOULA — The investigation into a Tuesday afternoon shooting in East Missoula is continuing.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been following up on all information provided by the victim.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith notes the "information has been difficult to navigate and has created additional questions into the facts of the incident."

Law enforcement has identified and has been interviewing persons of interest, a news release notes.

A man was found at the Sha Ron Fishing Access Site on Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not have life-threatening injuries.

"We are compassionate to the fear and unrest this incident has caused and are working to bring it to a close as quickly as possible," Smith said.

People in the area of the Sha Ron Fishing Access Site near Montana Highway 200 are asked to continue to exercise caution as the investigation continues.