Investigation in Bozeman after gun found near high school

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police have confirmed a gun was found after a Gallatin High School (GHS) student reportedly brought the weapon to school and threatened another student with it on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The gun was found off-campus. A Bozeman Police Department press release says School Resource Officers (SROs) and school administrators acted immediately after learning Wednesday afternoon about a possible gun at GHS.

After a search for the weapon at the school and interviews with involved parties, SROs and school administrators found the described gun off school grounds Wednesday night.

The release stated, "Based upon the investigation, it appears that one of the students did bring a handgun into the school and threatened another student with it. This situation has been contained and there is no threat at GHS."

The release said the students involved have been removed from school for the remainder of the year. Any possible criminal charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

“The safety of our students is paramount. We are grateful for the swift action taken by our SROs and school administrators to resolve this situation,” Detective Captain Dana McNeil said in the release. “Their diligent work ensured there was no further escalation and we feel fortunate to have such high-quality people who work every day to provide for the safety of our students.”

Bozeman PD said it cannot release the names of the juveniles involved in the incident.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.