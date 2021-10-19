Investigation into assaults on homeless people in Great Falls underway

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) has been investigating several assaults on homeless people in the community, leaving many people concerned for their safety and well-being.

Staff at the Great Falls Rescue Mission are in shock after the attacks, and they say they have never heard of something like this happening in the community.

They want as many people as possible to use the mission for shelter but not everyone can do so for varying reasons, and they note that not everyone they serve wants to be at the mission. They added they do not have much other information on the attacks and are staying vigilant while they learn more about what happened.

Rescue Mission development director Carrie Matter says she has been seeing an increase in the homeless population over the last decade and that more people are opting to not use the Rescue Mission as a resource

“I was born and raised here in Great Falls, and in the years I’ve worked at the Great Falls Rescue Mission, I have never heard of an attack on anyone in the transient community. Our reaction here at the Mission is just shock and a huge concern for those individuals,” Matter said. “There are a lot of safety factors when people don’t come to the mission, but we want to help as many people as possible, especially after the attacks.”

The GFPD is continuing to investigate the attacks and anyone with information regarding them is asked to call them at (406) 771-1180, or Detective Will Fleming at (406) 455-8519 or wfleming@greatfallsmt.net.