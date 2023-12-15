Watch Now
Investigation into Dec. 5th East Missoula shooting continues

Derek Joesph/MTN News
Law enforcement investigating reports of a shooting a the Sha Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula on December 5, 2023.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 16:00:26-05

MISSOULA — The investigation into the December 5, 2023, shooting at the Sha Ron Fishing Access Site is continuing.

"The Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is working tirelessly to bring a close to this case and to provide accurate information to our impacted communities. We are compassionate to the fear and unrest this incident has caused," a news release states.

Detectives continue to follow up on all information provided by the victim, leads from completed interviews, and search warrants issued this week.

"The information has been difficult to navigate and often led to more questions. New or updated information, that we are confident is accurate, has not been available in this case," Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeabbette Smith stated.

Anyone with information about the incident to call 911 immediately.

The man who was shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

