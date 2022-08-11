Investigation into multi-state fraud incident underway in Ravalli County

HAMILTON - A multi-state investigation is continuing into reports of fraud.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office (RSCO) reports they received a report on Wednesday that someone had created and cashed fake checks using the name and address of a business in Corvallis.

According to a news release, an investigation has determined that several people who have been working together have been passing fake and forged checks in Montana and surrounding states.

Similar incidents are being investigated by law enforcement agencies in Missoula County, and Gallatin County as well as in Colorado and Nebraska.

The total losses could exceed $70,000, according to the RCSO.

The suspect involved in passing the check in Ravalli County has tentatively been identified as 28-year-old Quinton Jamal Hawkins of Texas.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Ravalli County investigators will be working with affected agencies to secure additional information and prosecution.

Idaho authorities now have several suspects in custody and investigations are ongoing.