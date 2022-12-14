Investigation into University of Idaho murders continues

MOSCOW, ID – Tuesday marked one month since four University of Idaho students were murdered.

Investigators in Moscow say they're still piecing together what happened the night of Nov. 13, but a suspect has yet to be identified.

The Moscow Police Department, FBI, and Idaho State Police are all working on the case, including combing through the thousands of tips they've received.

Investigators also want to speak with anyone who was inside a white Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate, that was near the King Road home the night of the murders.

"So, the next is just to continue on what we're doing. Eliminate the information that we know is not going to be relevant to the investigation and take all the new information and eventually...we see this coming. Eventually, we're going to narrow in on exactly what happened and who did it,” said Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.