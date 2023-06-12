Jessica Miller-Grossman reported as Missoula Pre Release Center walkaway

MISSOULA — Authorities are looking for information about a woman who has failed to return to the Missoula Pre Release Center on Mullan Road.

Jessica Miller-Grossman, 33, walked away from the facility on Monday, June 12, 2023, and was last heard from shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Miller-Grossman is described as a White/Hispanic female, with a slender build.

She is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Miller-Grossman has multiple-word tattoos on her abdomen, left wrist, neck, right arm and left thumb.

She recently had surgery on both wrists and may have bandages on them.

Miller-Grossman has a felony conviction out of Dawson County and is serving a 40-year Montana Department of Corrections sentence for several charges including Mitigated Deliberate Homicide.

Anyone with information about Jessica Miller-Grossman is asked to contact local law enforcement.

A warrant for Felony Escape has been issued due to her walking away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center.