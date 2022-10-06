Johnathan Linerud reported as Missoula Pre-Release Center walkaway

MISSOULA - Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday.

Johnathan Linerud, 31, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 5 when he signed out for work.

Linerud is a Native American with a stocky build. He weighs approximately 230 pounds, stands 5'9" tall, and has hazel eyes and black hair.

He also has tattoos, scars, and a piercing.

Montana Department of Corrections Johnathan Linerud

Linerud has a felony conviction out of Lake County and is serving a 10-year sentence for Assault with a Weapon.

Anyone with information about Linerud is asked to contact local law enforcement.

A Felony Escape warrant has been issued for Linerud's arrest.