Juvenile arrested for having a weapon outside Sentinel High School

MISSOULA — Missoula police say a juvenile is in custody after being located outside of Sentinel High School armed with a weapon earlier this week.

Lydia Arnold spokesperson for MPD says on Tuesday the School Resource Officer was provided information that a student may be in the vicinity of Sentinel High School campus armed with a weapon.

The SRO located the juvenile outside. The juvenile student was detained, and the weapon was removed from the juvenile without incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

Missoula police say no further details will be provided, and the juvenile's name will not be released.