Juvenile arrested in connection with Monday Kalispell shooting

KALISPELL – An arrest has been made in connection with a Monday shooting in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports “one juvenile male” was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Missoula County Juvenile Detention Facility for assault with a weapon.

The person who was shot is in stable condition at a local hospital.

KPD says neither the name of the suspect nor the victim is being released.

An investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Captain Ryan Bartholomew at 406-758-7793.