Person shot in Kalispell Monday morning

KALISPELL – A person was shot on Monday morning assault in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports they responded to an assault with a weapon call on the southwest side of the city.

A news releases states a person reported that a gun had been fired.

Officers were able to secure the scene and all parties have been accounted for.

A person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was later located.

Kalispell Police say there is no known risk to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Captain Ryan Bartholomew at 406- 758-7793.