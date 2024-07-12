Juvenile faces attempted homicide charge after alleged Bozeman stabbing

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department reports officers responded to a reported stabbing near Kirk Park at the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Beall Street on Thursday night.

The police department said in a press release that shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrived at the scene and found a juvenile victim with significant abdominal injuries.

The victim had been moved to a nearby location, and officers immediately began to provide medical aid until paramedics arrived.

According to the release, law enforcement learned a group of juveniles were involved in a physical altercation that led to a suspect stabbing the victim multiple times.

Bozeman Police with the help of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputies quickly identified and contacted everyone involved and the suspect and witnesses were taken in custody.

The police department said the juvenile suspect is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Bozeman Police said on social media that there may be an increased law enforcement presence in the area on Friday but that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the case can contact Bozeman Police Detective Shay Stephens at (406) 582-2215 or sstephens@bozeman.net.