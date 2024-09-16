Kalispell couple admit defrauding Social Security Administration

MISSOULA — A Flathead County couple has admitted to stealing nearly $200,000 from the Social Security Administration by falsely reporting their living and financial situation.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release that Mistie Lynn Knapton, 49, and her husband, Travis Ray Knapton, 50, of Kalispell each pleaded guilty to theft of government money in separate hearings.

Mistie Knapton pleaded to a felony charge and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three yeas of supervised release.

Travis Knapton pleaded to a misdemeanor charge and faces a maximum of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that the Knaptons received benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) on behalf of five of their children through the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.

The government further alleged that Mistie was the representative payee for her children enrolled in SSI. In May 2009, Mistie wrote to SSA that Travis no longer lived with her and her children.

Mistie frequently reported to SSA that she and the children paid rent for their housing, that Travis was not a member of the household and that their only income was child support Travis paid to Mistie.

However, from 2009 to present, Travis owned the houses that Mistie and the children lived in, he frequently lived with them, and he paid for vehicles, food and other living expenses for the family from his income. In addition to the houses, Travis owned several cars, trucks, ATVs, a motorcycle and a jet ski.

SSA conducted a redetermination of benefits for one of the children in September of 2020 and determined that Mistie failed to list Travis as a member of the household and told SSA that she paid rent of $1,400 a month.

Mistie also confirmed that “no one in the household was a parent or child of either the landlord or his/her spouse.” In truth, Mistie and Travis jointly owned the house, and Travis was part of the household at that time.

SSA analyzed the Knapton’s assets and determined that from April 2011 through February 2024, the Knapton children would not have qualified for SSI benefits had SSA known the truth abut the Knapton’s living and financial situation.

SSA calculated that the Knapton children received $196,575 in SSI benefits they were not actually eligible to receive.

The SSI income was paid into separate bank accounts for each child. Mistie frequently shared and transferred this money, stolen from the United States, into Travis’ bank account.

Travis then used the stolen money to purchase homes and vehicles, pay for general living expenses and other items for himself and his family, the release states.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case. Sentencing for both defendants — who were released pending further proceedings — was set for Jan. 9, 2025.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. The SSA Office of Inspector General and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation.