Kalispell felon admits illegal possession of gun used in shooting

MISSOULA - A Kalispell man with a felony conviction has admitted to a firearms crime after he gave a gun to another person who used it in a fatal shooting.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says Kyle Kenneth Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Smith faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors stated in court documents that on Sept. 10, 2020, in Kalispell, a shooting occurred that resulted in the death of an individual.

Smith admitted in a later interview that he had personally handed a 9mm pistol used in the shooting to the shooter minutes before the event occurred.

Smith had a previous felony conviction for criminal endangerment and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided over the case.

A sentencing date was set for Jan. 3, 2024, and Smith was detained pending further proceedings.