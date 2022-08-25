Watch Now
Kalispell man arrested after shots fired during argument

MTN News
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 25, 2022
KALISPELL - A Kalispell man is behind bars following a Wednesday night incident where shots were fired.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Jellison Road for a reported disturbance with shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Two males were detained and questioned once law enforcement arrived on the scene.

The incident began after a verbal argument escalated into an alleged assault with a pipe and shots being fired when one of the males tried to flee on a forklift, a news release states.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing the shots.

John Charles Jellison, age 60 of Kalispell was arrested and was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

