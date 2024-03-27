Kalispell man charged after hitting roommate with a shovel

KALISPELL — MTN News is following up on a story we reported on Monday of what was originally thought to be an attempted homicide in Kalispell.

An affidavit from Flathead County District Court states that Kane Kelly Youngquist is being charged with felony assault with a weapon.

Kalispell Police officers were dispatched to 311 Seventh Avenue West at approximately 9:30 a.m. on March 25 after receiving a call from Youngquist that his downstairs roommate had stabbed him.

Police arrived to find Youngquist bleeding on the porch.

Officers contacted the roommate, identified in court documents as J.T., and she was distraught and had blood on her and told the police Youngquist struck her with a shovel.

J.T. had bruises on her back consistent with being struck by a shovel and had stabbed Youngquist with a butter knife in self-defense.

Youngquist admitted to going downstairs with the shovel and said he “maybe” hit J.T. and made multiple angry outbursts toward J.T. while police were present.

Youngquist is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.