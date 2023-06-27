Kalispell man charged with deliberate homicide in death of homeless man

KALISPELL - A Kalispell man is facing a count of deliberate homicide after attacking a homeless man who later passed away.

Kaleb Fleck, 19, has been charged with assaulting 60-year-old Scott Bryan in the Appleway Drive and Meridian Road area on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Kalispell Police officers arrived at the scene and found Bryan lying face down on the ground behind a gas station.

According to court documents, Bryan was "bleeding profusely" and "had significant injuries to his face and that the back of his head also was injured and bleeding."

MTN News

Bryan was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he was pronounced dead approximately a half-hour after the 2:30 a.m. attack.

A witness at the scene showed law enforcement a short video and officers identified the two suspects as Fleck and 18-year-old Wiley Meeker of Somers.

Fleck and Meeker later admitted to police in separate interviews that they were inside a truck at the gas station when a man approached the vehicle.

MTN News

Court documents state Fleck admitted to getting out of the truck and assaulting Bryan.

Meeker told police he pulled Fleck away from Bryan and then left the scene.

A search of a home where Fleck was found turned up a pair of boots with suspected blood stains in the garage.

The Flathead County Attorney's Office has decided to pursue felony deliberate homicide charges against Fleck following Bryan's death.