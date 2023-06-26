Watch Now
Victim of weekend assault in Kalispell identified

Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The Kalispell Police Department responded to the reported assault in the area of Appleway Drive and Meridian Drive shortly after 2:15 a.m. on June 25, 2023.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 18:09:37-04

KALISPELL – Authorities have released the name of a man who died following a Sunday morning assault in Kalispell.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 60-year-old Scott Bryan who had “no listed address in Kalispell.”

Bryan was pronounced dead at Logan Health in Kalispell following the assault.
The Kalispell Police Department responded to the reported assault in the area of Appleway Drive and Meridian Drive shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

KALISPELL APPLEWAY DR HOMICIDE

Wiley Meeker, 18, of Somers, and 19-year-old Kaleb Fleck of Kalispell are being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of deliberate homicide.

The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-249-7397.

