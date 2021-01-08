Kalispell man pleads not guilty in wife's death

KALISPELL — The Kalispell man who has been charged with murdering his wife on Dec. 15, appeared in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

Bradley Hillious, 34, pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony deliberate homicide for the killing of his wife, 31-year-old Amanda Hillious.

A judge reduced Bradley Hillious’s bond was reduced from $750,000 to $500,000.

Charging documents said Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence on Willow Glenn Trail in Kalispell on Dec. 15.

Upon arrival, deputies found Bradley Hillious attempting to render aid to his is wife Amanda Hillious who was laying on the floor unresponsive.

Charging documents said Bradley stated that he heard someone scream and came out of his room and saw Amanda Hillious laying at the bottom of the stairs.

Bradley’s father Scott Hillious and Amanda Hillious -- as well as Bradley Hillious’s four children -- ranging from one-to-11 years old -- were present at the house when deputies arrived.

During forensic interviews, charging documents said one child could hear his mother telling his father to stop hitting her and heard his mother scream “call 911.”

Amanda Hillious was transported to a hospital where an Emergency Room physician said she had multiple injuries including a laceration on her head, a lacerated liver, broken ribs, and bruises on her legs.

Amanda Hillious died from her injuries on Dec. 19, and an autopsy was conducted on Dec. 22 at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

It was then determined that Amanda Hillious’s death was caused by blunt force injuries associated with neck compression and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Detectives called Bradley Hillious on Dec. 24 and asked if he and his dad Scott Hillious could come in for a follow-up interview.

Charging documents say Bradley Hillious stated he wanted to speak with his legal counsel and would call back later.

A short while later Bradley Hillious called 911 and reported that his father Scott had committed suicide.

Bradley Hillious stated that his father Scott Hillious approached him and said “I can’t do this anymore. I’m not going to jail. I love you,” before committing suicide.

Bradley Hillious could face life in prison if convicted on the deliberate homicide charge. His next court appearance has been set for March 31.