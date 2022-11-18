Kalispell man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA - A man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine for about two years in Flathead County will be spending the next six years behind bars.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich states law enforcement found more than a pound of the drug, firearms, and cash belonging to 64-year-old Timothy Leo Vleisides during a search.

Vleisides — who pleaded guilty in August to possession with intent to distribute meth — was also sentenced to five years of supervised release on Thursday.

The government alleged in court documents that on Aug. 25, 2021, law enforcement in Flathead County searched a storage container and vehicle belonging to Vleisides and recovered 472 grams, or a little more than one pound, of meth, two handguns, and $35,360 in U.S. currency.

When confronted, Vleisides admitted he had received meth in the mail every other month for the past two years and that he was cleaning out his storage container so law enforcement would not find anything.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Northwest Drug Task Force.