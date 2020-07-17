Menu

Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Kalispell man taken into custody for assault with a weapon

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-17 14:53:06-04

KALISPELL — On Thursday, July 16 around 10:30 pm Flathead County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 303 Shady Lane, Kalispell for a reported disturbance with a weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted the suspect, Joshua M. Blackburn (29) and took him into custody without an incident.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation revealed Blackburn was intoxicated and fired two rounds from a handgun while sitting in his truck.

Detectives from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded and seized the truck for further investigation.

Blackburn was booked on charges of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and partner/family member assault.

Follow KPAX for more updates on the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.