Kalispell meth trafficker sentenced to three years in prison

MISSOULA — A Kalispell man who admitted to conspiring with others to obtain large quantities of methamphetamine for distribution has been sentenced to three years in prison and to three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Scott Michael George Daniels, 31, pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that law enforcement learned from several sources that Daniels was distributing meth and that he and others transported stolen vehicles from Kalispell to Spokane and traded them for illegal drugs.

The government further alleged that Leon Kavis supplied Daniels with about 12 pounds of meth, which is the equivalent of 43,488 individual doses, in mid-August 2020. Kavis, of Missoula, is awaiting sentencing for a meth conspiracy conviction in a separate case.

The government also alleged that a confidential source saw Daniels with three pounds of meth in his garage and saw him distribute the drug to others.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on Daniels’ residence and recovered six rifles, body armor, small quantities of meth and heroin and drug paraphernalia. Daniels admitted to distributing between 49 ounces and 60 ounces of meth between the spring and fall of 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.