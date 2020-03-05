Kalispell woman sentenced for meth dealing

MISSOULA — A Kalispell woman who admitted bringing methamphetamine from Washington to distribute in Montana has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and five years of supervised release.

Carly Deann Halcro, 36, pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to distribute meth.

In court records filed in the case, the prosecution said law enforcement received information in April 2018 that Halcro was traveling to Washington to get multiple pounds of meth for redistribution.

Halcro traveled to Spokane in June 2018. Law enforcement got a search warrant for Halcro’s vehicle, conducted a traffic stop when she returned to Montana and found about one pound of pure meth in the vehicle.

One pound of meth is the equivalent of about 3,624 doses.

Halcro admitted in an interview that she had been receiving pound quantities of meth from a source of supply.