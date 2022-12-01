Lake County man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

MISSOULA - A Pablo man was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says Donald Ray McLeod, 38, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

McLeod was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that on Dec. 20, 2021, McLeod fled from an attempted traffic stop in Lake County and was arrested following a crash.

In a search of the vehicle, an officer located a large amount of fentanyl pills, $6,070 in U.S. currency and a .380-caliber pistol.

McLeod admitted to investigators that he sold pills to make money and estimated he traveled nearly two times a month for more than one year to Spokane, to pick up from 250 to 500 pills each trip.

The investigation found that the pills seized contained 358 fentanyl pills.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Northwest Drug Task Force.