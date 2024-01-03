Lake County murder suspect enters not guilty plea

POLSON — The man accused of a Lake County shooting that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital appeared in court on Wednesday.

Matthew Vitek, 49, has been charged in connection with a shooting in Ferndale shooting that occurred on December 10, 2023.

Vitek pleaded not guilty in the Lake County District Court to multiple felony charges including one charge of deliberate homicide and two charges of attempted homicide.

Vitek is accused of murdering 56-year-old Tammi Jordan of Bigfork at her home in Ferndale.

Vitek is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on March 20 and a jury trial on June 3, 2024.