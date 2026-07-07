Large law enforcement presence near Southgate Mall on Monday afternoon

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department assisted the Missoula County Sheriff's Office during an active law enforcement incident on Monday, July 6, just after 4:30 pm.

Missoula Police say officers located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot at the 2900 block of Brooks Street and established a perimeter in the area while officers worked to locate the involved individuals.

Officials report that all suspects have been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“Community members may have noticed a significant law enforcement presence in the area. Due to the nature of the originating incident, officers were required to have their firearms drawn as they safely searched for and apprehended the suspects,” wrote Misoula PD in a press release.

The investigation originated with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The Missoula Police Department further noted they appreciate the public's patience and cooperation while officers worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Editor's note: This is a developing situation, and MTN will provide additional updates as they become available.

