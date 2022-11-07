KALISPELL - There is a large police presence in downtown Kalispell.

Multiple law enforcement units and the SWAT team are on the scene of an incident in the 400 block of First Avenue West.

Kalispell Police Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio says while the scene is active, it is "believed to be isolated."

MTN News

Venezio added that although there are several schools in the area, the incident "does not involve any threats or activity involving schools."

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.