Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Large police presence in downtown Kalispell

Kalispell Police Cruiser
MTN NEWS
(MTN News file photo)
Kalispell Police Cruiser
Kalispell SWAT Incident Map
Posted at 7:04 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 10:24:59-05

KALISPELL - There is a large police presence in downtown Kalispell.

Multiple law enforcement units and the SWAT team are on the scene of an incident in the 400 block of First Avenue West.

Kalispell Police Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio says while the scene is active, it is "believed to be isolated."

Kalispell SWAT Incident Map

Venezio added that although there are several schools in the area, the incident "does not involve any threats or activity involving schools."

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App