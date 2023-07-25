Law enforcement groups work together on Helena-area sex sting operation

HELENA - A coordinated law enforcement operation led to four individuals being arrested.

An operation to identify subjects soliciting minors online with the intent to engage in sexual activity was conducted on June 22 and June 23, 2023.

“This keeps our most vulnerable population safe,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.



By June 27, four people were arrested and have been booked into the Lewis and Clark Dentition Center.

They have been identified as:



25-year-old, Colton Charles Wagner from East Helena

32-year-old Jonathan Plumb from Helena resident

45-year-old Christopher Spadt from Laurel

42-year-old Kawika Bullock from Helena

“This is the first time that we have done this type of operation in the county and I’ve very pleased,” Dutton said.

The operation was a coordination between the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Montana FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

“This is an operation I’d like to see done frequently. I think that it’s important. to find out who is trying to be a predator on our young people. so, if we have to opportunity, we’ll certainly do it again,” Dutton said.