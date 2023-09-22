Law enforcement shoots suspect in Billings

BILLINGS — A suspect was shot in an incident involving officers from multiple law-enforcement agencies in north Billings Thursday afternoon.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the incident involved state and federal probation and parole officers. No officers were injured.

The suspect, a man, was injured and transported to a local hospital, he said.

The incident took place on the 1800 block of Third Avenue North.

Billings police officers were not involved, but the agency is coordinating with the investigation and communications, according to Lennick.

Lennick released no details about the condition of the suspect or how many officers were involved.

We will have additional information when it becomes available.