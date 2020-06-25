LeFevre charged after driving into Kalispell home, killing sleeping man

KALISPELL — A man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Kalispell home killing a person who was sleeping has appeared in court.

Thomas Owen LeFevre, 20, of Arizona has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.

He is facing a maximum term of 30 years in the Montana State Prison if found guilty on the charges.

A judge set bail for LeFevre at $500,000.

Robert Dale Meier, 59, of Kalispell died on June 20 after LeFevre hit a home on Rocky Cliff Drive.

The vehicle drove into a bedroom where Meier was sleeping.