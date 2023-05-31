Man accused of having sexual intercourse with 14-year-old girl in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A man is facing felony charges in Bozeman, accused of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2022.

Christopher Vottie Armstrong, 33, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of sexual assault.

In Montana, the age of consent for sexual intercourse is 16 years old.

According to charging documents, on August 29, 2022, officers with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a report of a man and a young woman having sexual intercourse in a dugout at Kirk Park.

Officers reportedly made contact with the girl and learned she was 14 years old.

The girl later told a detective during a forensic interview that she had sexual intercourse with Armstrong about 10 times since August 6, 2022.

Court documents say the girl told detectives she had known Armstrong since she was 10 years old and said he “feels like kind of a father figure”.

Armstrong and the girl reportedly met up on several occasions.

A detective obtained video from a local grocery store showing Armstrong kissing her on either her face or forehead.

In court on Wednesday, Armstrong's bail was set at $250,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 16.