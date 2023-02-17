Man accused of hitting Montana Highway Patrol trooper appears in court on separate charge

LIBBY - A Montana Highway Patrol trooper is recovering while the man suspected of hitting him with his vehicle appeared in court Friday on a different warrant.

Jason Allen Miller, 41, of Eureka was in Lincoln County Justice Court on a felony warrant for absconding from parole after a conviction for drug possession and theft.

Miller was arrested Thursday after a police chase on Highway 37 south of Eureka.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short reports deputies were trying to arrest Miller for the warrant when he took off in his pickup truck, causing a pursuit.

MTN News

The MHP was also pursuing Miller when he tried to turn onto Camp 32 Road and lost control of his vehicle.

Officers approached his vehicle, but he regained control and drove at them - hitting the trooper.

A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden would eventually stop Miller just off Camp 32.

The injured trooper was flown to Logan Health in Kalispell.

MTN News A Montana Highway Patrol trooper was flown to the hospital on Feb. 17, 2023, after being run over near Eureka in Lincoln County.

The MHP reports he's in stable, but serious condition today after surgery.

His name has not yet been released.

Additional charges against Miller for Thursday's incident are expected next week.