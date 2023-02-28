Watch Now
Man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Jon Tester denied release from jail

Russell Smith Courthouse
The Russell Smith Federal Court in Missoula
Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 28, 2023
MISSOULA - A man accused of threatening to kill Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester has been denied release from jail.

During a detention hearing Monday in U.S. District Court, Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto denied Kevin Patrick Smith's release citing community safety.

DeSoto said there is clear and convincing evidence establishing that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community if Smith were released.

Smith has been remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending further proceedings.

Smith is accused of leaving several threatening messages on Senator Jon Tester's voicemail at his Kalispell office.

