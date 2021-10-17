Man arrested after alleged hit and run kills woman in Missoula

MISSOULA — Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, the Missoula Police Department responded to reports of a hit and run outside of WinCo Foods.

According to Missoula PD, a woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man is in custody in connection with the incident.

Law enforcement says they have reason to believe that the alleged hit and run is part of a domestic violence case, but the incident is still under investigation.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.