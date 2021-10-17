Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man arrested after alleged hit and run kills woman in Missoula

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:36 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 17:41:46-04

MISSOULA — Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, the Missoula Police Department responded to reports of a hit and run outside of WinCo Foods.

According to Missoula PD, a woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man is in custody in connection with the incident.

Law enforcement says they have reason to believe that the alleged hit and run is part of a domestic violence case, but the incident is still under investigation.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader