Man arrested after damaging Missoula offices

MISSOULA — A man was arrested Sunday after breaking into a Missoula building.

Noah Diem is facing a felony burglary charge after Missoula Police responded to several alarms going off in a building in the 300 block of West Spruce Street.

According to court documents, officers found the main entry door to 316 West Spruce Street, that is a physical therapy office, had been forced open. Officers heard noises coming from inside the building and an officer saw a male enter the basement and then heard "crashing and breaking noises,” according to court documents.

After hearing a window breaking, prosecutors say a police officer saw a shirtless man – later identified as Diem -- shouting at them from the window who then tossed a computer monitor through the window.

Court documents state that several officers then went into the building and found Diem. As officers approached him, Diem “exited, looked at them, and took steps towards the main interior of the building.”

A Missoula police sergeant “determined that there was no time to give a verbal announcement prior to firing his taser, which struck Diem,” according to court papers. A police officer later noted that it appeared that Diem was under the influence of a stimulant.

Court papers state that several computer monitors were broken and thrown, there were holes in the walls, chairs had been thrown, pictures on the walls had been smashed, ceiling tiles ripped down, exam tables tipped over, and blood was on the walls and doors.

Police estimate between $2,500 and $3,500 in damage was done to the physical therapy office at 316 West Spruce Street and at the adjacent law offices.

Diem was arrested and taken to the Missoula County jail. Click here to read the court documents associated with the case.