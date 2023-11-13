Man arrested after Flathead pursuit, claims to be God

KALISPELL — A man is facing behind bars after leading law enforcement in the Flathead on a pursuit on Sunday morning.

Micah Winslow, 37, of Kalispell was taken to the hospital for mental evaluation after he told his family that he was God and was going to kill them, according to a news release.

Winslow was then taken to jail on several pending charges including criminal endangerment, intimidation, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest

The incident began after Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man threatening to kill his family and any law enforcement that responded to the call.

The suspect was first observed near Three Mile Drive in Kalispell and when stopped by deputies, the suspect yelled and drove off, the release states.

MTN News

The Montana Highway Patrol and Kalispell Police joined the pursuit through Kalispell, Evergreen, Creston, and then back through Kalispell.

Spike strips and pit maneuvers were attempted several times during the chase in an attempt to stop the vehicle Winslow was driving.

He finally abandoned the vehicle on McMannamy Draw blocking the road, near the residence of the threatened family.

Deputies found Winslow and used tasers to bring him into custody. During the search, a large knife and rifle were confiscated.

Charges are pending review by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.