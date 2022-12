A man is in custody following a pursuit that led to an arrest off Montana Highway 83 near Swan Lake Wednesday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the man was arrested on a $75,000 felony warrant.

Sheriff Heino said nobody was injured during the incident.

MTN News

The Kalispell Police Department SWAT team, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Two Bear Air assisted in the arrest.

No further details were released at this time.