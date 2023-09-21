Man arrested after shots fired in Missoula early Tuesday

MISSOULA — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded to several reports of shots fired early Thursday morning.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the 1500 block of South Russell Street in the area of Mount Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m.

MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says a witness was able to identify a vehicle in connection with the incident which was quickly found.

According to a news release, the suspect was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

MTN News

Additionally, a gun that is believed to have been used was found by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported and Bennett says an investigation into why the shots were fired is continuing.

The 20-year-old male suspect remains in custody and MPD reports there is no further danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

People can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.