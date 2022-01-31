Man arrested after weekend assault at Missoula motel

MISSOULA - A man was arrested in Missoula over the weekend following an assault that happened at the Super 8 on Brooks Street.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Lt. Eddie McLean says officers were called to the motel shortly after 2:15 a.m. for a report of a female screaming.

Officers recalled several prior calls to that same room over the past two days and were aware Jason Brewer was associated with the prior calls, according to McLean.

Police arrived and encountered Brewer in a motel hallway, and he allowed officers to check out the room where officers found a female on the ground with significant injuries to her face.

McLean says law enforcement was trying to talk with Brewer about the incident when attempted tried to flee.

Brewer was caught and initially arrested for Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Missoula jail, but McLean says Brewer was bonded out prior to the investigation into this case being completed.

Missoula Police later were later informed the “female’s injuries were significant, which required she be placed in a higher level of care,” McLean stated in a news release.

The victim – who is still being treated for her injuries -- requested the hospital contact law enforcement about Brewer assaulting her.

Law enforcement went back to the Super 8 and determined Brewer was in the room but McLean says Brewer was not cooperative, and officers were required to forcibly enter the room.

Brewer is now being held on pending charges of Aggravated Assault, Partner/Family Member Assault (third offense), and Resisting Arrest.

MPD is continuing to investigate the incident.