Man arrested following high-speed chase in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department reports an officer was injured early Wednesday morning during a high speed chase through Missoula.

MPD told MTN News the chase started around 2:45 a.m. on West Broadway, and ended near East Broadway.

According to law enforcement, the chase started with the man driving around 90 mph, but then he slowed to follow speed limits in town.

Stop sticks were deployed to stop the vehicle.

MTN News

Police say they also ran after the man, and an officer injured his foot. The officer was treated for the injury.

MPD also said at one point during the chase, the man threw a crowbar at an officer, missing the officer but denting a police car door.

Police noted that by the time the chase ended near the 1300 block of West Broadway, all tires on the car were flat.

According to MPD, the man resisted arrest following the pursuit and was tased before being taken into custody.