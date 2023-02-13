Man arrested following reported assault with a weapon in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL – Kalispell police say a person was taken into custody following an incident in downtown Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to the area of Main and Center streets shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday for a report of an assault with a weapon

According to a news release, the reporting party told officers that a male pulled a handgun and pointed it at him before fleeing the area.

Officers arrested a male suspect at around 1:15 p.m. on the west side of Kalispell.

KPD reports there is not believed to be any current threat to the public from this incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio at 406-758-7789.