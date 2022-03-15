Man arrested following reported shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL — An arrest has been made after a report of a shooting early Sunday morning in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Captain Ryan Bartholomew says 25-year-old Zackary Maas was taken into custody during a traffic stop Monday and was booked into the Kalispell jail.

Maas is now facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

The Kalispell Police Department received a call early Sunday morning describing a possible gunshot at 716, 1st Avenue West in Kalispell.

Officers responded and located a 41-year-old man suffering from a potential gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Kalispell Police believe Maas and the victim knew each other and this wasn’t a random act.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact KPD Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.