Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man arrested following reported shooting in Kalispell

Zackary Maas
Flathead County Detention Center
25-year-old Zackary Maas of Columbia Falls
Zackary Maas
Kalispell 1st Avenue Shooting Map
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 12:55:04-04

KALISPELL — An arrest has been made after a report of a shooting early Sunday morning in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Captain Ryan Bartholomew says 25-year-old Zackary Maas was taken into custody during a traffic stop Monday and was booked into the Kalispell jail.

Maas is now facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

The Kalispell Police Department received a call early Sunday morning describing a possible gunshot at 716, 1st Avenue West in Kalispell.

Kalispell 1st Avenue Shooting Map

Officers responded and located a 41-year-old man suffering from a potential gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Kalispell Police believe Maas and the victim knew each other and this wasn’t a random act.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact KPD Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader